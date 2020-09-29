Dubai [UAE], September 29 (ANI): Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan is "still thinking" about Ishan Kishan and Kieron Pollard's stunning innings and said "you got to feel" for these players after Mumbai Indians suffer a defeat in Super Over.

Chasing a huge target of 202 runs, Kishan played a knock of 99 runs while Pollard scored unbeaten 60 runs off just 24 balls against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Monday. However, despite Kishan and Pollard's heroics, the match was dragged into the Super over as RCB restricted Mumbai Indians on 201 runs.

Mumbai Indians then scored seven runs in the Super Over and RCB chased down the target on the last ball to win the match.

"You gotta feel for @ishankishan51 and @KieronPollard55 still thinking about their innings #MIvsRCB," Pathan tweeted.

Mumbai Indians have played three matches so far in this season of Indian Premier League (IPL) and have won just one of them.

The Rohit Sharma-led team will now take on Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) on October 1. (ANI)

