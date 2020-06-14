Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Sports News | 'You Said We Would Play Tennis Together One Day': Sania Mirza Mourns Demise of Sushant Singh Rajput

Agency News ANI| Jun 14, 2020 09:00 PM IST
New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI): Indian tennis player Sania Mirza on Sunday mourned over the demise of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput as she recalled the time when the latter had told Mirza "we would play tennis together one day".

Rajput, who was 34-years-old, committed suicide by hanging himself on Sunday, Additional Commissioner of Police Manoj Sharma confirmed. However, no suicide note has been recovered from Rajput's residence, as per the police and further investigation is underway.

Mirza took to Twitter to write: "Sushant you said we would play tennis together one day .. you were so full of life and laughs .. spreading smiles everywhere you went.. we didn't even know you were hurting this bad the world will miss you .. shaking while I write this .. RIP my friend."

Originally from Bihar, Rajput started off his career with television and gained popularity with Ekta Kapoor's TV serial 'Pavitra Rishta', while acting alongside actor Ankita Lokhande.

He made his debut with Abhishek Kapoor's 'Kai Po Che', and went on to act in several blockbuster hits such as 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story', 'PK' and 'Kedarnath'. Rajput was last seen in 'Chhichhore' alongside Shraddha Kapoor. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

