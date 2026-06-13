Sports News | Young Added to New Zealand Squad for Remaining England Tests Following Williamson's Retirement

London [UK], June 13 (ANI): New Zealand have drafted in Will Young for the remaining two Tests against England following Kane Williamson's retirement from international cricket on Friday.

Young, who last featured in a Test against West Indies in Christchurch in December, has represented New Zealand in 23 Tests, scoring 1,215 runs at an average of 31.97, ESPNcricinfo reported.

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The 32-year-old was most recently part of New Zealand's ODI tour of Bangladesh, where he scored 30, 2 and 19 across the three-match series.

Young is set to arrive in England on Sunday, June 14, and will join the squad for training the following day ahead of the second Test at The Oval, which begins on June 17.

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Kiwi's leading all-format run-scorer and widely regarded as one of the country's greatest batters, Kane Williamson, on Friday announced his immediate retirement from international cricket.

Williamson's announcement brings an end to a glittering 16-year international career that has seen him play 378 games for his country, setting countless batting records and earning the respect and admiration of the cricketing world.

The 35-year-old finishes as New Zealand's all-time leading international run-scorer with 19,346 runs, including 48 centuries and six double-centuries.

Alongside his numbers, Williamson's captaincy and leadership style were much admired, as he led the BlackCaps in all three formats during a golden period from 2016-2024, where they made two ICC World Cup Finals, three semi-finals, and won the inaugural ICC World Test Championship in 2021. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)