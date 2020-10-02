Dubai, Oct 2 (PTI) Gritty batting by young Indian batsmen Priyam Garg (51 not out) and Abhishek Sharma and exceptional bowling by spinners led Sunrisers Hyderabad to a narrow seven-run win over Chennai Super Kings in an IPL match, here on Friday.

SRH scored a competitive 164 for five, riding on former India U-19 captain Priyam Garg's half-century and his 77-run stand with Abhishek (31).

Had it not been for some sensible batting by Abhishek and Garg, SRH would not have a competitive total on the board.

CSK's poor fielding also aided SRH as the fielders dropped Sharma twice in the 18th over bowled by Deepak Chahar.

CSK lost quick wickets at the start and it was left experienced Ravindra Jadeja (50) and his skipper MS Dhoni (47 not out off 36 balls) to do the job.

They added 72 runs for the fifth wicket but could not take the side home, ending at 157 for five.

Brief Scores:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 164 for 5 in 20 overs. (P Garg 51 not out, A Sharma 31; D Chahar 2/31).

Chennai Super Kings: 157 for 5 in 20 overs. (R Jadeja 50, MS Dhoni 47 not out, Faf Du Plessis 22, T Natarajan 2/43).

