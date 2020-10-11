Milan, Oct 11 (AP) Inter Milan winger Ashley Young has tested positive for the coronavirus, becoming the sixth Nerazzurri player to contract the virus in the past week.

The news comes less than a week before Inter plays Milan in a derby match.

Inter said on Sunday that Young took a test the previous day at the club's training center and is now isolating at home.

Teammates Alessandro Bastoni, Milan Škriniar, Radja Nainggolan, Roberto Gagliardini and Ionu? Radu all tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

Inter plays Milan in the Derby della Madonnina on Oct. 17, in their first match after the international break. (AP)

