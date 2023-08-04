Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 4 (ANI): In a heartwarming tale of support, Uzair Nabi, a 13-year-old cricket enthusiast from Tarhama Kunzer area in north Kashmir's Baramulla district, has captured the hearts of many with his unwavering passion for cricket.

Uzair's enthusiasm for cricket and hopes of representing the country, Kashmir, and his district, Baramulla, like his role model Virat Kohli, have inspired many.

Also Read | Tickets for Lionel Messi's First Away Match for Inter Miami Against FC Dallas in Leagues Cup 2023 Reportedly Sold Out in Minutes.

Uzair's journey to owning a proper cricket kit was a testament to his determination and resourcefulness. A picture of him with his cricket equipment stuffed in a gunny bag went viral on social media, catching the attention of netizens who applauded his dedication to the sport.

"Earlier I used to carry cricket equipment in my hand. Later on, I took a gunny bag and crafted a cricket bag out of it. I never knew my picture would go viral and receive so much fame," Uzair, a sixth-grade student, said with a smile.

Also Read | Jyothi Yarraji Breaks Own Women's 100m Hurdles National Record To Win Bronze Medal in World University Games 2023.

Despite facing financial constraints, Uzair's love for cricket never waned. Watching his teammates with sophisticated cricket kit bags fueled his desire to have one of his own, but he remained aware of his family's financial situation.

"It wasn't easy. Watching other teammates with sophisticated cricket kit bags used to hurt me a lot, but I am aware of my family's financial status," he added with a hint of determination in his eyes.

An all-rounder on the field, Uzair's talent was evident in the way he played, and he admired players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma for their skills and achievements. Encouraged by his family, he dreamt of leaving his mark on the cricketing world.

Recognizing Uzair's potential and his unwavering determination, his family reached out to the district administration and the LG administration for support. Responding promptly, the district administration, under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner Syed Sehrish Asgar, took swift action and gifted the young cricketer a brand-new cricket kit.

Overwhelmed with gratitude, Uzair expressed, "I am incredibly thankful to the district administration, especially to DC Baramulla Syed Sehrish Asgar, for their invaluable support. This gift means the world to me and has boosted my confidence to pursue my dreams with even greater enthusiasm."

Uzair's story is a heartwarming tale of passion and the power of community support. From crafting his cricket kit bag out of a gunny bag to now having a proper cricket kit, Uzair's journey inspires young aspirants to follow their dreams despite the challenges they might face. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)