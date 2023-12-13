Dubai [UAE], December 12 (ANI): The UAE U19 team recorded a thrilling two-wicket win over Sri Lanka U19 in the ACC Men's Asia Cup U19 match at the ICC Academy Oval on Monday evening, the teenagers' joy doubled when they were greeted by legendary Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar right after their incredible win over the cricketing powerhouse.

Shoaib visited the ICC Academy Oval as part of his special visit to Dubai. The fastest bowler in cricket history, with peak bowling speeds of more than 160 kph, has been signed up by the ILT20 as the League Ambassador for Season 2.

Shoaib congratulated the UAE boys on their exciting victory and lauded the team spirit and camaraderie. The pacer, who made 224 international appearances for Pakistan, stressed the importance of hard work, determination and a never-say-die attitude in order to achieve success at the international level.

Shoaib later spoke to the media about the contributions of ILT20 to UAE cricket and the future of the game in the country.

"I want to congratulate the young guns of the UAE for their impressive performance today. I am thrilled to see their passion for the game and how they overcame a bigger opponent while holding their nerve in the final stages of the match.

"The Emirates Cricket Board has done some stellar work for cricket in the UAE in recent years. I am delighted to come on board as the League Ambassador for the DP World ILT20. The tournament is all about developing the game further in the UAE and providing exposure to the players in the country. The presence of some world-class T20 players on all six sides further proves the league's standing.

"I have no doubt that the DP World ILT20 is already one of the top leagues in the world and will grow further in stature in the years ahead. I am really excited about Season 2 and look forward to some great on-field entertainment. I want to request the fans in the UAE and from around the world to support the tournament and attend the matches in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah." (ANI)

