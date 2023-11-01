Mohali (Punjab) [India], November 1 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh pacer Kartik Tyagi touched the 150+ km/h mark in the quarter-final match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 against Gujarat at Inderjit Singh Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Tuesday.

One of Kartik's deliveries in the match against Gujarat clocked 161 Km/h which hit Piyush Chawla, who was batting on the other end of the crease.

Kartik Tyagi picked up one wicket in the match on Tuesday and gave away 27 runs in his four-over spell. Tyagi had an economy rate of 6.75 against Gujarat.

Talking about the match, Uttar Pradesh clinched a six-wicket win against Gujarat in the quarter-final match.

Before the match, UP won the toss and decided to bowl first. Even though no one scored a half-century for Gujarat, Saurav Chauhan's 32-run knock took them to 127/8.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar led the UP bowling attack after he took three wickets in his four-over spell and gave away 21 runs. Mohsin Khan also picked up two wickets.

In the second inning, Nitish Rana played a 71-run knock from 49 balls to seal the win in the quarter-final game. Other batsman like Sameer Rizvi scored 30 runs from 39 balls.

A fan shared his opinion on X and said that the 22-year-old's fiery pace and accuracy make him a promising talent for Indian cricket.

"Kartik Tyagi, the fast bowler from Uttar Pradesh, consistently bowls at speeds exceeding 150 km/h! His fiery pace and accuracy make him a promising talent for Indian cricket," a fan wrote.

Another fan stated that even after injuries and less game time the youngster's pace remained intact.

"Despite suffering many injuries and less game time, Kartik Tyagi's pace remains intact, he recorded a speed of over 150+ today. Brilliant," another fan stated on X.

In his Indian Premier League (IPL) career, Kartik played 19 matches and picked up 15 wickets. The young speedster made his IPL debut for Rajasthan Royals and later moved to Sunrisers Hyderabad. (ANI)

