Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 17 (ANI): India's newly-crowned International Chess Federation (FIDE) World Championship winner, Gukesh Dommaraju, held a celebratory roadshow in Chennai on Tuesday.

The Indian chess grandmaster returned to India on Monday after winning the 2024 FIDE World Championship in Singapore and becoming the youngest-ever World Chess Champion. Last week, Gukesh made history by defeating China's Ding Liren in the decisive 14th game of the championship match.

Excited fans gathered on the streets of Chennai to cheer for the young chess prodigy.

The World Champion received a rousing reception at Chennai Airport on Monday, where large crowds turned up to welcome him. Gukesh was surrounded by enthusiastic supporters as he made his way through the airport.

The championship, tied at 6.5-6.5 heading into the final game, culminated in a stellar performance by Gukesh, who secured a 7.5-6.5 victory over Ding Liren.

Overcome with emotion following his triumph, Gukesh broke down in tears, calling the win the "best moment of his life" during the post-match press conference.

Reflecting on his loss, Ding Liren said, "I was totally in shock when I realised I made a blunder. I will continue to play. I think I played my best tournament of the year. It could have been better, but considering yesterday's lucky survival, it is a fair result to lose in the end. I have no regrets."

In a heartwarming gesture after receiving the trophy, Gukesh immediately handed it over to his parents.

The final game lasted 68 moves, where one mistake or a single move proved decisive. (ANI)

