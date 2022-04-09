Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 8 (ANI): Mumbai Indians bowling coach Shane Bond lauded two youngsters Tilak Varma and Dewald Brevis for fitting seamlessly into the MI team and showcasing their talent.

Tilak Varma already has 121 runs in just three games and is seventh on the Orange Cap list. His average is 60.50 and the strike rate is an astounding 161.33.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts to Wayne Rooney's Remarks on His Manchester United Return.

It's only three games, but here's a 19-year-old, batting with the poise and class and taking on some of the world's best bowlers.

Dewald Brevis had turned heads at the Under-19 World Cup, and he made the step up to IPL as smoothly as the ball rolls off his bat to the boundary. He faced a high-quality KKR attack and played it with panache. Together, Varma and Brevis are at the vanguard of Mumbai Indians' fresh crop of talent.

Also Read | Sai Sudharshan Quick Facts: Here's All You Need to Know About Gujarat Titans’ Youngster.

Bowling coach Shane Bond has been left impressed.

"It's been a great squad to be working with so far, a lot of young talent. And obviously to see someone like Tilak coming in and playing as well as he has, is a surprise for everyone - not surprising in terms of his talent, but for someone to fit in so seamlessly and have success like he does, has been brilliant," said Shane Bond.

"The same as Dewald. There's no doubting his talent in the nets. But it's one thing to have talent, it's another to transition it, so he made it really nice in the last game."

The champion side that Mumbai Indians had meticulously assembled over the past few seasons wears a new look after a mega auction, but Bond has seen enough to excite him about the future.

"Our squad is obviously different from the previous years. I think, with ten teams, the talent is spread a little bit thinner, so it's hard to make a judgement on your squad until you look long-term and you give these players opportunities and see some success that we've had," Bond said.

"The next three-four years, whatever it might be in this auction period is a long time. But we take a great deal of heart from the way those two players, in particular, have started. And there are some other players on the sidelines who are itching for a chance and who would do very well when they get the opportunity," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)