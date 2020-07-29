New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh on Wednesday lauded 'legend' England pacer Stuart Broad after the latter reached the millstone of 500 Test wickets.

Broad registered his 500th Test wicket on Tuesday during the third Test against West Indies. Singh, who had struck the England bowler six sixes in an over in 2007 T20 World Cup, said Broad's recent achievement is "no joke".

"I'm sure everytime I write something about @StuartBroad8, people relate to him getting hit for 6 sixes! Today I request all my fans to applaud what he has achieved! 500 test wickets is no joke-it takes hard work, dedication & determination. Broady you're a legend! Hats off," Singh tweeted.

With this, Broad had become the second bowler from England to register 500 Test wickets. He is now placed at the seventh place in the list for most wickets taken in the Test format.

Despite missing the first Test against West Indies, Broad was named the Player of the Series award as he clinched 16 wickets in the remaining two games. He picked 10 wickets in the third Test which helped England win the match as well as the three-match Test series. (ANI)

