New Delhi, Jul 24 (PTI) "You're a true champion", President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday said in his congratulatory message to Neeraj Chopra for winning silver medal in men's javelin throw at World Athletics Championships.

Chopra, 24, scripted history by becoming only the second Indian and first male track and field athlete to win the medal in the World Championships in the javelin throw final in Eugene, US.

"Neeraj Chopra continues to bring laurels and make the country proud! Heartiest congratulations on a historic sporting accomplishment and winning silver medal in men's javelin throw at World Athletics Championships. You're a true champion!," Kovind tweeted.

