New Delhi [India], November 3 (ANI): India coach Ravi Shastri said former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar is "dead right" about his recent statement about making it mandatory for batsmen to wear helmets at all times.

"The game has become faster but is it getting safer? Recently we witnessed an incident which could've been nasty. Be it a spinner or pacer, wearing a HELMET should be MANDATORY for batsmen at professional levels. Request @icc to take this up on priority," Tendulkar had tweeted.

The former India batsman tagged all cricket boards in his tweet to make the case for making helmets compulsory. He also brought up an old incident when Shastri was hit on the head.

"@RaviShastriOfc, this also reminded me of the time when you got hit after top-edging a full toss bowled by Mr. Gavaskar during an exhibition game. That could've been a grave injury too but thankfully wasn't!," Tendulkar had written.

Replying to the tweet, Shastri wrote: "You are dead right, @sachin_rt. Wearing of helmets should be mandatory at all levels. PS: I can now play Mr Gavaskar's full tosses a lot better."

Urging the International Cricket Council (ICC) to make helmets mandatory, Tendulkar had cited the example of Vijay Shankar's incident during the Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and SunRisers Hyderabad at the Dubai International Stadium.

Shankar was hit on the head by a throw from KXIP's Nicholas Pooran. (ANI)

