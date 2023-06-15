Gangtok, Jun 15 (PTI) Asian junior boxing champion Krrish Pal defeated Lovepreet Singh to advance to the 48kg pre-quarterfinals in the Youth Men's National Boxing Championships, here on Thursday.

Representing Chandigarh, Krrish faced little resistance from the Rajasthan boxer, quickly overcoming the challenge by landing a combination of punches. The referee had to stop the contest in the first round.

Krrish will take on Mohammad Junad of Telangana in the next round.

Three more boxers from Chandigarh -- Aaditya Raj (71kg), Bhavya Saini (80kg) and Ankush (92+kg) -- also won their respective bouts.

Aadtiya blanked Jammu & Kashmir's Raizwan, while Bhavya won by unanimous decision against Goa's Suyashparab.

Ankush defeated Rishi Govindu of Andhra Pradesh by RSC in the first round.

In day's other bouts, Maharashtra's Usman Ansari (51kg) outclassed Upmanyu of Himachal Pradesh in the first round, while Tamil Nadu's T Kowshik (60kg) got the better of Adarsh Pradhan of Sikkim in a 4-1 split verdict.

Punjab's Bhupender Singh also moved into the next round, defeating Bengal's Sakir Ahmed 5-0 in the 54kg round-of-32 contest.

Karan Kumar (51kg), Honey (57kg), Lovi (63.5kg) and Vansh Sharma (71kg) were the other boxers from Punjab to advance to the next round.

A total of 337 boxers are taking part in the competition.

