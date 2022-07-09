Chennai, Jul 9 (PTI) Reigning Asian champion Vishwanath Suresh and Rohit Chamoli extended their impressive run to enter the men's quarterfinals by registering emphatic wins at the Youth National Boxing Championships here.

While Vishwanath, representing Services Sports Control Board (SSCB), thrashed Chandigarh's Sushant Kapoor by 5-0 in the 48kg category, 2021 Asian junior champion Rohit of Chandigarh out-punched Bhupendra Kumar of Uttar Pradesh by similar margin in the 51 kg last-16 contest.

Jadumani Mandengbam (51kg) was the other SSCB boxer to progress into the men's quarterfinals. He beat Manipur's Edipak Laishram Singh by unanimous decision.

For Chandigarh, besides Rohit, Parineeta Sheoran also advanced to the last-8 stage from women's section after securing an easy 5-0 win over Andhra Pradesh's Vyashnavi Nethala in the 48 kg category.

Meanwhile, six pugilists from Maharashtra, including four women, made their way into the quarterfinals on the third day of the event.

Aarya Bartakke began the day for Maharashtra with a thrilling 3-2 win against UP's Anamika Yadav in an intensely fought women's 57 kg pre-quarterfinal.

Vaishnavi Waghmare (60kg), Aditi Sharma (66kg) and Sana Gonsalves (70kg), on the other hand, claimed comfortable wins.

Aditi beat Delhi's Khushi Sharma by 5-0 margin while Vaishnavi and Sana notched up wins by Referee Stopping Contest (RSC) verdict against Chhattisgarh's Garima Sharma and Punjab's Darshpreet Kaur respectively.

In the men's section, Umer Shaikh (48kg) and Usman Ansari (51kg) progressed into the quarterfinals from Maharashtra with contrasting wins.

Yamini Kanwar (48kg) and Sunita (52kg) were among the five women pugilists from Rajasthan who made their way into the quarter-finals.

While Yamini got the better of Maharashtra's Janhavi Churi by 3-2 margin, Sunita won by 4-1 against Gujarat's Sanjana Choudhary.

Anju (57kg), Isha Gurjar (63kg) and Reena (75kg) were the other boxers from Rajasthan to enter the quarterfinals.

