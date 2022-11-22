New Delhi, Nov 22 (PTI) Reigning youth Asian champions Ravina, Vishwanath Suresh and Vanshaj secured medals along with four other Indians by entering the semifinals of the Youth men's and women's World Boxing Championships in La Nucia, Spain.

Bhawna Sharma (48kg), Kunjarani Devi Thongam (60kg), Lashu Yadav (70kg) and Ashish (54kg) are the country's other boxers who are also assured of at least bronze medals after securing last four berths.

Also Read | IND vs NZ 3rd T20I 2022: Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh Help India bowl Out New Zealand for 160.

Extending their spectacular show at the prestigious tournament, all four women boxers marched ahead by scoring identical 5-0 victories in their respective quarterfinal bouts.

While Ravina thrashed Romania's Alexandra Cretu in the 63kg contest, Bhavana and Kunjarani out-punched Venezuela's Evimir Brito and Aigerim Kabdolda of Kazakhstan respectively. Lashu dominated Mexican boxer Zuzet Hernandez.

Also Read | ARG 1-0 KSA | FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Live Score Updates Argentina vs Saudi Arabia: Lionel Messi Starts WC Campaign With a Goal.

Griviya Devi Huidrom (54kg) was the lone Indian woman to end up on the losing side as she went down to Kazakhstan's Elina Bazarova by 0-5.

Meanwhile, it was a mixed day for India in the men's section as three of the five pugilists in action managed to progress into the medal rounds.

Vishwanath (48kg) and Vanshaj (63.5kg) posted unanimous wins over Australia's Jye Kerr and Omar Livaza of Kyrgyzstan respectively. Ashish, on the other hand, had to work hard against Scotland's Aaron Cullen as the result was declared 4-3 in the Indian's favour after the bout was reviewed.

Deepak (75kg) and Mohit (86kg) were the two Indian male pugilists to suffer defeats in the quarterfinals.

The ongoing event has been witnessing the participation of close to 600 boxers from 73 countries. 17 Indians qualifying for the last eight stage is the highest for any country at the event followed by Kazakhstan (16) and Uzbekistan (13).

With seven medals already confirmed, Tamanna (50kg), Preeti Dahiya (57kg), Devika Ghorpade (52kg), Muskan (75kg) and Kirti (+81kg) will look to extend India's medals tally as they fight in the women's quarter-finals on eighth day of the competition. Rhythm (+92) and Jadumani Singh Mandengbam (51kg) will also battle it out in the men's Last-8 stage.

The semifinals will take place on Wednesday while the finals on Friday and Saturday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)