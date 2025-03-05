Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], March 5 (ANI): Yuva Mumba, Yuva Paltan, Yuva Yoddhas, Warriorz K.C, Jaipur Pink Cubs and Junior Steelers are the six teams who will join the teams from the Yuva Kabaddi Series (YKS) division rounds for the upcoming Yuva All Stars Championship 2025, a first of its kind tournament in the kabaddi ecosystem, which will begin on March 6, 2025 here at Vandna Kataria Indoor Stadium, in Haridwar, as per release a release Yuva All Stars Championship.

The tournament format will feature 12 teams divided into Pool A and Pool B. The pool distribution is based on rankings from the division rounds of the 11th edition of the Yuva Kabaddi Series (YKS).

In December 2024 and January 2025, the 11th edition of the Yuva Kabaddi Series (YKS) was played, and six teams qualified for the upcoming Yuva All Stars Championship 2025.

The six professional teams include Yuva Mumbai (Unilazer Ventures Pvt. Ltd.), Yuva Paltan (Insurekot Sports Pvt. Ltd.), Yuva Yoddhas (GMR League Games Pvt. Ltd.) Warriorz KC, Jaipur Pink Cubs (Jaipur Pink Panthers Pvt. Ltd.) and Junior Steelers (JSW Sports Pvt. Ltd.)

Speaking about the six new teams, Vikas Gautam, CEO of the Yuva Kabaddi Series, said, "With the introduction of elite franchise-backed teams, we are elevating the competition and providing a platform where future stars can shine. This tournament is about nurturing talent, pushing boundaries, and taking the sport to new heights. We are excited to witness the passion and grit of these athletes as they battle for glory," as quoted from a release from Yuva All Stars Championship.

Four matches will be held daily, and the Championship will conclude with a grand finale on April 4, 2025.

The Yuva All Stars Championship 2025 also has a massive prize pool of Rs1,32,59,000, making it one of the most rewarding battlegrounds for emerging talent. The champions will take home Rs15,00,000, while the runners-up will receive Rs5,00,000.

The tournament also ensures financial incentives for every match, with winning teams earning Rs65,000 per match and losing teams receiving Rs30,000 per match, accumulating to a total of Rs1,05,45,000 across 111 matches.

In addition to the team rewards, standout players will be recognized through match awards across 112 matches, including Star Raider of the Match, Star Defender of the Match, and Yuva Star Player of the Match, each receiving Rs1,500, totalling Rs5,04,000.

The tournament also features special accolades, with the Star Raider, Star Defender, and Yuva Star Player of the Tournament each being awarded Rs50,000, summing up to Rs1,50,000. Furthermore, six additional tournament awards of Rs10,000 each will add another Rs60,000 to the prize pool. (ANI)

