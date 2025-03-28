Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], March 28 (ANI): Chandigarh Chargers defeated Yuva Yoddhas to qualify for the next round. The Sonipat Spartans and Warriorz K.C. won their respective matches, while the exciting contest between Yuva Paltan and Yuva Mumba ended in a thrilling tie on Day 22, as per the Yuva All Stars Championship press release.

Sonipat Spartans beat Jaipur Pink Cubs 42-40 in the first encounter. The Pink Cubs picked up a few early points in the match, but the Spartans took a 20-17 lead at half-time. Sonipat inflicted an All Out on Jaipur to take a five-point lead, but the Jaipur-based club reduced the deficit to three points following a Super Raid.

Also Read | Rohit Sharma Likely To Sit Out of IND vs ENG Test Series 2025, Virat Kohli To Feature On Five-Match Tour: Report.

Both sides inflicted an All Out in the second half, but the Spartans had the last laugh, winning the match by two points. Ankit Kumar Rana was the pick of the Raiders with 13 raid points. Sonipat are second in Pool B with 54 points, while Jaipur are atop Pool A with 74 points.

The Chandigarh Chargers got the better of the Yuva Yoddhas in the second match. The Yoddhas were leading 23-16 at the end of the first half, courtesy of one Super Raid, one Super Tackle, and an All Out. The Uttar Pradesh-based club inflicted an All Out on the Chargers to take a nine-point lead, while Chandigarh inflicted an All Out on their opponent to level the scores 30-30.

Also Read | NZ vs PAK 1st ODI 2025 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About New Zealand vs Pakistan Cricket Match in Napier.

The scores were level at 39-39 with just over a minute to go on the clock. The Chargers bagged two points in the last four raids to win the match 41-39. Sawan Khatri was the star performer with 12 points. The Chandigarh are fourth in Pool B with 47 points, while the Yoddhas have retained the top spot with 59 points.

Later in the day, Warriorz K.C. came back from behind to beat Palani Tuskers 33-26. The Tuskers inflicted an early All Out on the Warriorz to take a seven-point lead, but the Bengal-based club took a one-point lead following an All Out on Palani. In the second half, the match went neck to neck just before the Tuskers got all out and handed Warriorz K.C. an eight-point lead. They held onto the lead comfortably and won the match by seven points. Punit Kumar was the star raider with nine points. Warriorz K.C. and Palani Tuskers are second and third in Pool A with 69 and 42 points, respectively.

In the Maharashtra Derby, Yuva Mumba and Yuva Paltan played out a 34-34 tie. Mumbai got off to a quick start, picking up some early points and inflicting an All Out on Paltan. They were leading 18-13 at halftime. Pune inflicted an All Out in the second half to reduce the deficit to two points and inflicted another All Out to take a four-point lead.

They were leading for a long time, but Abhimanyu Raghuvanshi's successful raids towards the end forced the game into a tie. He was the star performer with 13 raid points. Yuva Mumba and Yuva Paltan are third and fifth, respectively in Pool B.

Please find below the schedule for Yuva All Stars Championship matches on Friday, March 28:

Match 89 - Jaipur Pink Cubs vs UP Falcons, 10:15 amMatch 90 - Kurukshetra Warriors vs Junior Steelers, 11:45 amMatch 91 - Chandigarh Chargers vs Vasco Vipers, 4:00 pmMatch 92 - Yuva Mumba vs Sonipat Spartans, 5:30 pm. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)