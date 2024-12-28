Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu)[India], December 28 (ANI): The 11th Yuva Kabaddi Series witnessed an action-packed sixth day of Division 2 matches at the Karpagam Academy of Higher Education, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu.

Adding to the excitement, an exhibition match is set to take place on Sunday, as part of the 16th Isha Gramotsavam. This special game will feature Delhi Dhurandhars taking on Karpagam Raiders in a unique setting in front of the iconic Adiyogi statue at the Isha Foundation. The Isha Gramotsavam is celebrated as Bharat's largest rural sports festival, involving five states and one union territory, over 43,000 players (including more than 10,000 women), 35,000 villages, and 4,858 teams. This year's event will be graced by the presence of the Sports Minister of India, Mansukh Mandaviya, and cricket legend Virender Sehwag as chief guests, a release said.

Now coming back to the day's play. It kicked off with the Chandigarh Chargers' emphatic 37-27 victory over the previously unbeaten UP Falcons. Bablu Singh was the standout performer for the Chargers, scoring an impressive 15 points in an all-round display, while Niket Singh contributed with a High 5. Despite Ashish Bhati's eight raid points for the UP Falcons, his team failed to recover from the Chargers' dominant performance.

In the second match, the Sindh Sonics overpowered Panchala Pride with a 40-29 win, leaving the Pride without a single victory in their five outings. The Sonics were buoyed by brilliant performances from Kuldeep Kumar and Balraj Singh, both of whom achieved Super 10s, and Lovepreet Singh, who secured a High 5. Rahul Kumar fought valiantly for Panchala Pride, scoring eight raid points and six tackle points, but his lone effort was not enough to turn the tide for his team.

The third game saw the Vizag Victors claim a 37-28 victory over Chola Veerans. Pirati Srisivatejesh, who came off the bench, made a significant impact with a Super 10, supported by Samara Simha Reddy Gunimini's solid contribution. Although A Balabharathi managed a High 5 for Chola Veerans, the team's lacklustre performance from their raiding unit left them trailing behind the Victors.

In the final match of the day, the Hyderabad Hurricanes dominated the Delhi Dhurandhars with a convincing 43-28 win. Suresh Oruganti shone for Hyderabad with a Super 10, while Banothu Santhosh delivered an all-round performance, including a High 5. Delhi's Kunal Tanwar emerged as the lone bright spot for his team with nine raid points, but it was not enough to challenge Hyderabad's stronghold.

Schedule for Yuva Kabaddi Series - Division 2 matches on Sunday, December 29:

Match 25: Chandigarh Chargers vs Sindh Sonics, 10:00 AM IST Match 26: Chola Veerans vs Panchala Pride, 11:30 AM ISTMatch 27: Hampi Heroes vs Vizag Victors, 3:45 PM ISTMatch 28: Hyderabad Hurricanes vs UP Falcons, 5:15 PM IST. (ANI)

