Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 22 (ANI): The 11th edition of the Yuva Kabaddi Series concluded its division 3 stage in dramatic fashion at the Karpagam Academy of Higher Education in Tamil Nadu on Saturday. The highlight of the day was the Vasco Vipers defeating the undefeated Himalayan Tahrs in a nail-biting final to win the Division 3 final. Vasco Vipers, following their incredible victory in the Division 3 final, have become the first team to qualify for the grand finale.

The Yuva Kabaddi Series has established a clear pathway for teams to qualify for the Grand Finale, set to take place in January-February 2025. This marquee event will feature 12 teams.

The qualification structure ensures inclusivity, with at least one team from Division 3, a minimum of two teams from Division 2, and at least three teams from Division 1 earning their spots in the Grand Finale. The remaining spots will be determined in the upcoming Division 2 and Division 1 stages, with teams battling it out for a chance to compete for the coveted title.

The day began with the last league match of Division 3, where the Vasco Vipers delivered a resounding 62-38 win over the Ranchi Rangers. The Vipers, who had already secured a spot in the final, used the game as a warm-up. Laxman Gowda and Bhargav were in scintillating form, both securing Super 10s, while Abhishek came off the bench to contribute 13 raid points and 2 tackle points.

For the Rangers, substitutes Bittu Kumar, with 15 raid points, and Monu Kumar, with 5 tackle points, put up a fight, but the rest of the team faltered, leaving them to end their campaign on a disappointing note.

The much-anticipated Division 3 Final between the Himalayan Tahrs and Vasco Vipers lived up to its billing. The Himalayan Tahrs, unbeaten throughout the league stage, came into the final as favourites, but the Vipers had other plans.

The match began with both teams trading leads. With 10 minutes left on the clock, the Tahrs appeared poised for victory, leading and on the verge of inflicting another all-out on the Vipers.

However, the Vipers' defence rose to the occasion, pulling off four Super Tackles in the final moments to turn the tide in their favour. Prince starred for the Vipers with a Super 10, while Sachin dominated defensively, registering a High 5.

For the Tahrs, Mayank Saini was their standout performer, earning seven raid points and one tackle point, but a lack of support from his teammates ultimately cost them the match.

The Vipers' spirited comeback secured them a 34-30 win and the Division 3 title, ending the Tahrs' unbeaten streak in the most dramatic fashion.

With Division 3 now concluded, the Yuva Kabaddi Series will move on to Division 2, which kicks off on Monday, December 23. (ANI)

