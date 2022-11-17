Digboi, Nov 17 (PTI) Reigning champion Yuvraj Singh Sandhu of Chandigarh shot a fine two-under 70 to maintain his one-shot lead at the halfway stage of the IndianOil SERVO Masters 2022 golf tournament at the Digboi Golf Links on Thursday.

Greater Noida's Arjun Sharma struck a 68 in round two to be placed second at the Rs 75 lakh event.

Sri Lankan Anura Rohana (71) occupied the third place at nine-under 135 while Mysuru's Aalaap I L (68) was in fourth place at eight-under 136.

The halfway cut went at one-over 145. Fifty eight professionals made the cut.

PGTI Order of Merit leader, Yuvraj (63-70), a 10th tee starter on Thursday, made yet another promising start with an early birdie on the 12th but then stumbled with a bogey on the 13th, where he found the hazard and a double-bogey on the 14th where his ball was plugged in the bunker behind a tree.

Yuvraj, a four-time winner on the PGTI this year, bounced back with a birdie on the 15th and a solid front-nine, where he made an 18-footer for eagle on the seventh and another birdie on the ninth after recovering from the bunker.

"When I started off today the body was a little colder so I was struggling with my ball-striking. Importantly, I hung in there today. I'll now try to get plenty of rest after today's round in order to recover fully for the last two rounds," Yuvraj said.

Arjun (66-68), a runner-up on the PGTI this year, had a terrific back-nine where he sank an eagle and three birdies to stake claim for the lead.

Arjun drove the par-4 14th green to set up an eagle-two as he drained a 15-footer there. He also set up tap-in birdies on 13th and 17th.

His putter then went cold on the front-nine as he missed a few putts and as a result dropped a bogey on the first and couldn't convert some birdie opportunities on other holes. Arjun also bogeyed the seventh where his drive landed in the hazard.

Among prominent names, Udayan Mane and Manu Gandas were tied 11th at five-under 139 while Khalin Joshi was tied 25th at three-under 141.

Among local professionals, Dulal Kalowar was the only player to make the cut as he totalled one-over 145 to be tied 49th.

