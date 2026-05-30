Sports News | Yuvraj Sandhu Struggles with 1-over 71 at Austrian Alpine Open

Kitzbuhel [Austria], May 30 (ANI): Yuvraj Sandhu, the sole Indian player in the field this week got off to a difficult start at the Austrian Alpine Open as he carded 1-over 71 to be placed T-100. The leader at the end of the day was Yanhan Zhou of China with a card of 8-under 62.

Sandhu began the day on the front nine with three consecutive bogeys. A double bogey on the fifth hole saw him drop five shots in the first five holes of the round, according to a press release.

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A string of three straight birdies to close the front nine followed by birdies on the 12th and 13th holes helped Sandhu move back to even par.

He dropped a shot on the 14th but picked up another on the 16th before dropping a shot with a late birdie on the 17th to end the day at 1-over par. The low scoring nature of the course requires Sandhu to pick up the pace if he hopes to make his fourth cut of the season this week.

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The youngest player on the field this week is Yanhan Zhou of China, the first day leader. The 18 year old put together a stunning opening round of 8-under 62 with seven birdies, one eagle and one bogey. If he is to win this week he would directly put himself into the top 30 of the Race to Dubai rankings.

Ricardo Gouveia is in second place after carding 7-under 63. Rafa Cabrera Bello, who claimed his first title in Austria back in 2009 is one of six players tied for third place with a card of 6-under 64. Marcel Schneider, Tobias Jonsson, Davis Bryant, Lucas Bjerregaard and Brandon Robinson Thompson are the other five players in third place. (ANI)

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