Digboi (Assam), Nov 19 (PTI) Chandigarh's Yuvraj Singh Sandhu came from behind with a sensational eight-under 64 to retain his title with a two-shot triumph at the IndianOil SERVO Masters here on Saturday.

Yuvraj, who had also won his maiden PGTI title in Digboi last year, totalled 17-under 271 for the week, matching Ashok Kumar's record of five wins in a PGTI season set by the latter in the tour's inaugural season in 2006-07.

Also Read | Elon Musk Invites Fans to Watch First FIFA World Cup 2022 Match Live on Twitter.

The 25-year-old Sandhu (63-70-74-64) now has eight professional titles to his name including six on the PGTI's main tour.

Yuvraj's winning cheque worth Rs 11,25,000 took his earnings for the season to Rs 62,39,768, extending his lead in the PGTI Order of Merit to over Rs 11 lakh over second-placed Manu Gandas who has four titles to his credit this season.

Also Read | Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters, ISL 2022-23 Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar: Watch Free Telecast of HFC vs KBFC Match in Indian Super League 9 on TV and Online.

Arjun Sharma (66-68-70-69) of Greater Noida, the overnight leader by one shot, secured his second runner-up finish of the season after he shot a final round of 69 to total 15-under 273 for the week. Arjun, as a result, climbed from 28th to 19th place in PGTI's money list.

Yashas Chandra M S of Mysuru shot the last day's best score of 66 to claim tied third place at 13-under 275 along with Sri Lankan N Thangaraja (67).

Pune's Udayan Mane took fifth place at 12-under 276.

Yuvraj, who was the leader for the first two rounds before slipping to tied fourth and three shots off the lead after round three, came out firing on all cylinders with a flawless 64 on Saturday that featured four birdies each on the front-nine and back-nine.

Yuvraj's ball-striking, the best aspect of his game through the week, stood out for him once again in round four as he found the edges of a couple of par-4 greens with his tee shots and a couple of par-5 greens with his approach shots to set up chip-putt birdies there.

He also sank a 15-footer on the 13th and was two-on on the par-5 15th making birdies on both occasions.

Yuvraj said, "I generally don't start an event well but with my round of 63 here I told myself, if I can do it on day one, I can certainly do it on day four."

"The thought that inspired me at the start of the round today was that I began my golf in Assam so I have a special connection with this place and therefore I have to do well here."

Arjun Sharma mixed five birdies with two bogeys on day four to bag second place.

Yashas Chandra, who came up with the day's best 66, sank an eagle on the seventh and four other birdies during his error-free round that lifted him nine spots from his overnight tied 12th.

Thangaraja made seven birdies and two bogeys during his final round of 67.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)