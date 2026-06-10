Sports News | ZEE5 Unveils Star-studded Commentary Panel for FIFA World Cup 2026

New Delhi [India], June 10 (ANI): ZEE5 is set to deliver the FIFA World Cup 2026 coverage in four languages in India, with football greats like Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Bhaichung Bhutia, Robin Singh, Paul Masefield, Igor Stimac, Rajat Ghosh-Dastidar, I M Vijayan, Seema Jaswal and others to be among voices on commentary panels, according to a press release.

Recognising India's rapidly growing and deeply passionate football community, ZEE5 will deliver an immersive, multilingual viewing experience with coverage available in Hindi, English, Bangla, and Malayalam -- ensuring fans across regions can feel every cheer, every chant, and every goal in a way that resonates deeply.

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Adding to the excitement, a stellar line-up of footballing voices is set to elevate the viewing experience. Indian legends and global experts, including Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Bhaichung Bhutia, Robin Singh, and Paul Masefield, along with seasoned commentators and anchors, will guide fans through every twist and turn of the tournament.

From tactical breakdowns to behind-the-scenes stories, the panel promises to deliver insights that deepen the connection between fans and the game.

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The English broadcast team features Igor Stimac, Bhaichung Bhutia, Paul Masefield, Ashley Westwood and Seema Jaswal.

The Hindi panel includes Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Aditi Chauhan, Mehrajuddin Wadoo, Manish Batavia, Atish Thukral, Sahil Khattar, Arpit Sharma and Arjun Pandit, the release said. Bilingual Hindi-English coverage will be provided by Robin Singh and Karan Sawhney.

While, the Malayalam broadcast team comprises Jo Paul, I M Vijayan, N P Pradeep, Shyju Damodaran and Shiyas Mohammad, and the Bangla coverage will feature Rajat Ghosh-Dastidar, Debjit Ghosh, Arnab Mondal, Pallab Basu-Mallick and Argha.

Speaking about the announcement, Bavesh Janavlekar, Chief Business Officer, Unite8 Sports, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, said, "The FIFA World Cup is one of the world's most premium sporting properties, bringing together billions of fans through a shared passion for football. As we bring the tournament to audiences across India, it was important for us to deliver a viewing experience that is not only world-class but also deeply relevant to Indian fans. Through ZEE5's coverage in English, Hindi, Bangla and Malayalam, supported by an exceptional line-up of presenters, commentators and football experts, we aim to make every match more immersive, insightful and engaging for audiences across the country. For ZEE5 and Unite8, this tournament marks an important milestone in our long-term partnership with FIFA and reflects our commitment to building a more diversified and future-ready sports portfolio."

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu expressed excitement about joining ZEE5's coverage and helping viewers better understand the game's emotional and tactical aspects while celebrating the tournament's ability to unite fans across regions and backgrounds.

"For Indian football fans, the FIFA World Cup has always been more than just a tournament; it is an event that inspires generations to dream bigger and connect more deeply with the sport. As someone who has seen the growth of football culture in India up close, I am excited to join ZEE5 and contribute to conversations that bring viewers closer to the emotional and tactical side of the game. What makes the World Cup special is its ability to unite fans across regions, languages, and backgrounds, and I am looking forward to celebrating that passion with audiences throughout the tournament," he said.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is set to be held across the United States, Canada and Mexico from June 11 to July 19. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)