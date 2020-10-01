Madrid [Spain], October 1 (ANI): Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has said that he is unsure as to how long Eden Hazard will be sidelined due to injury.

29-year-old Hazard is yet to make an appearance for Real Madrid, and there are doubts as to whether he will be fit for the El Clasico against Barcelona later this month.

Hazard was ready to return from an ankle problem, but he again suffered a muscle injury and as a result, he missed Wednesday's 1-0 La Liga victory over Real Valladolid.

"I can't tell you how long it'll be. He picked up a bit of a knock in training before the game. It looked like a muscle spasm but in the end, it turned out to be a bit more than that. It's something muscular. It's nothing to do with the injury he's had and these things happen," Goal.com quoted Zidane as saying.

"He's been out for a long time. I don't think this one will be long but I can't tell you exactly," he added.

Hazard has not been able to give standout performances for Madrid as he has managed to score just one goal and provide three assists in 16 La Liga appearances during the 2019-20 season.

Real Madrid is currently in the third position in the La Liga 2020-21 standings with seven points from three matches.

It will next take on Levante on October 4. (ANI)

