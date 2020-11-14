California [US], November 14 (ANI): Communications tech company Zoom has said that it would lift its standard forty-minute limit on free video calls for 'Thanksgiving Day' to make it simpler for families to spend time virtually on the US holiday.

The forty-minute time limit has been of the major restrictions throughout the coronavirus pandemic, which forces teams to restart the calls after the stipulated time.

Also Read | India vs Australia 2020-21: Plane Crashes 30km From Indian Cricket Team Hotel in Sydney.

According to The Verge, many of Zoom's competitors have imposed similar restrictions, including Google Meet (60-minute limit) and all providers charge extra for enterprise-grade plans that remove the limit and expand the number of participants allowed.

Zoom's removal of the forty-minute limit will be from midnight on Thanksgiving Day (November 26th) to 6 am ET on November 27. (ANI)

Also Read | Imran Tahir's 'New Celebration' Has Twitterati in Splits After He Takes a Superb Catch to Dismiss Sharjeel Khan During Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings PSL 2020 Qualifier Match.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)