Spot Gold Markets Remain Shut Due to Lockdown: HDFC Securities

New Delhi, May 18 (PTI) Spot gold markets remained shut on Monday due to the countrywide lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus, according to HDFC Securities.

In the international market, gold witnessed rise in demand as it was quoting higher at USD 1,762 per ounce and silver also traded with gains at USD 17.28 per ounce.

"Gold prices rallied on safe-haven buying. Concerns over economic recovery have spurred buying in gold," it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)