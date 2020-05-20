Srikakulam District Administration Alerts Coastal Areas in Wake of Cyclone Amphan

Srikakulam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 19 (ANI): Srikakulam district administration on Tuesday alerted the coastal areas in the district in the wake of cyclone Amphan.The sea wave at Sompeta, Baruva and other coastal areas came almost 50 ft forward. The intensity of tides is also increasing.District administration has already warned fishermen not to venture into the sea.Srikakulam District Collector J Nivas had on Monday said that the administration is "fully geared up" to face Cyclone Amphan."The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that cyclone Amphan in the Bay of Bengal is developing as a very severe cyclonic storm. It may rain heavily in the district till May 20 and the administration is fully geared up to face it," said the Collector.The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning regarding cyclone Amphan and said that it is likely to move towards West Bengal as an extremely severe cyclonic storm tomorrow. (ANI)

