Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Feb 9 (ANI): Srinagar Police has registered a case against banned organisation Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) for attempting to incite violence and disturb law and order situation in the valley. Police claim to taken cognizance of activities of JKLF. Further, an investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)