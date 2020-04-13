Start Treatment of General Patients at District, Sub- Divisional Hospitals: Nitish

Patna, Apr 12 (PTI) Treatment of non-COVID19 patients has been affected in Bihar after the lockdown was announced and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday directed officials to make arrangements for resuming the process in district and sub-divisional hospitals.

Official sources said there was no health department order to hospitals for stopping treatment of general patients but people were facing difficulties in coming to the facilities due to the absence of transport because of the lockdown.

There was also an apprehension that general patients might be infected by coronavirus from suspected COVID-19 patients who were reaching these hospitals, sources said.

During a video-conference, the chief minister said complete protection norms must be followed in district and sub-divisional hospitals and asked officials to ensure supply of personal protective equipment, masks and gloves to these hospitals, according to an official release said.

Principal Secretary Health Sanjay Kumar said there is a plan to start emergency and institutional delivery services at the hospitals first, followed by OPD services.

Treatment of general patients should be started at private hospitals too, the CM said while giving directions for ensuring the availability of ambulance services for all other patients apart from coronavirus affected patients.

Stating that facility for COVID testing is currently available at four places in the state, Kumar said such arrangement should be made at other places.

Officials should payspecial attention to the availability of testing kits, PPEs, N-95 mask and ventilators, he said while asserting that funds will not be a problem for buying medicines and equipment as the state government has set up Coronavirus Eradication Fund to fight against the COVID transmission.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)