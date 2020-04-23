States Have to Fight Against COVID-19, Centre Must Release Their GST Share: Congress

New Delhi [India], April 23 (ANI): Congress leader Randeep Singh Sujrewala on Thursday said the fight against the coronavirus will not be fought at the Centre but in every nook and corner of the country."The fight against the coronavirus will not be fought at the Centre but in every nook and corner of the country. The Centre has to lead this fight but this fight needs to be fought by all the States," said Sujrewala during a press briefing.He said that every State expects a financial package from the Centre. With regard to the State's share in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) collected by the Centre, he said that the Centre has not released the State's share."The States' share in the GST has not been released by the Centre. Just a few days ago, they have given an instalment of Rs 42,000 crore worth of GST. Each and every State has a right to get its share," he added.He further said that with the Centre not releasing GST funds, "the fight against COVID-19 is weakened.""We request that Prime Minister Narendra Modi must provide a comprehensive financial plan for all States. Only then, our country will be able to fight against the coronavirus," added Sujrewala. (ANI)

