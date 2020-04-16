Steel PSUs Taking Necessary steps to Contain Covid Spread: Pradhan         

New Delhi, Apr 16 (PTI) Steel PSUs are taking all possible measures to create awareness about combating the spread of Covid-19 in the country, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Thursday.

His remarks came in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appreciation for SAIL's effort in encouraging use of Aarogya Setu App among citizens. The App educates citizens on steps to contain the spread of Covid-19 pandemic.

“I thank PM @narendramodi for appreciating SAIL for its efforts to popularise Aarogya Setu App. Our PSUs are taking all efforts to contribute to India's fight against Covid19 by maintaining essential supplies, providing food to the needy, enhancing awareness and many such initiatives," steel minister Pradhan said in a tweet. Appreciating SAIL's steps, Modi had said in a tweet that organisations could play a vital role in popularising Aarogya Setu and ensuring more people download it.

Echoing similar views, Pradhan said the PSUs as part of efforts to contain covid spread are creating awareness and maintaining supply of essential items. In a video conference with the CMDs of steel PSUs held recently, Pradhan directed them to adopt Annadaan Scheme to provide food to migrants and promote usage of the Aarogya App to contain covid spread.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)