Steps Soon to Normalise Life in Some Areas: Maha Minister

Mumbai, Apr 17 (PTI) Steps will soon be taken as per the cabinet subcommittee's discussion and after Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's approval to normalise life in areas in Maharashtra which have not reported a single COVID-19 case, state water resources minister Jayant Patil said on Friday.

He said associations representing industries have demanded resumption of their units in Sangli-Kolhapur since no fresh COVID-19 case has been reported for some days, and added that a decision on this would be taken soon.

"Steps will be soon taken in line with what the cabinet subcommittee had thought about and after the chief minister's approval, towards normalising life in areas where COVID-19 has not been reported," Patil tweeted.

The subcommittee is led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Patil is a member.

Maharashtra Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat, another member of the subcommittee, had on Tuesday said 10 districts in the state have not reported any coronavirus case and the government is working on how to seal them completely and restart industries there and bring normalcy.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)