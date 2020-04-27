Stigma Around COVID-19 Should Be Addressed Through Intensive Campaign: Health Ministry

New Delhi [India], April 27 (ANI): Getting infected by coronavirus is not a stigma, which should be addressed through an intensive campaign, said Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, here on Monday.During a press briefing, Agarwal said: "Stigma should be addressed through an intensive campaign. We've to understand that there is no risk of transmission from recovered patients. They, in fact, can be a potential source of healing for antibodies using plasma therapy."He said that spreading of misinformation and panic should be avoided and no community or area should be labelled for COVID-19 spread."We should avoid spreading misinformation and panic. No community or area should be labelled for COVID-19 spread. In particular, healthcare and sanitary workers or police should not be targeted as they are there to help you," added Agarwal. (ANI)

