Stones Pelted at Police in Aurangabad, 3 Cops Hurt

Aurangabad (Maharashtra) [India], April 28 (ANI): Three policemen were injured after they were attacked by locals while trying to disperse a large crowd gathered to offer prayer on Monday. Thirty one persons have been arrested in connection with the case. The incident happened on Monday when around 40 people had gathered to offer namaz. When some of them were being brought to the police station, locals pelted stones at thepolice."Yesterday, we received information that 40 people had gathered to offer namaz. When some of them were being brought to police station, locals pelted stones at police injuring 3 personnel. 31 accused have been arrested and we'll nab others soon," said Aurangabad SP (rural), Mokshada Patil.It may be noted that Maharashtra has recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the country with 369 deaths due to the virus.A total of 1,543 new cases of coronavirus have been identified, which take the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 29,435, Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry said on Tuesday. (ANI)

