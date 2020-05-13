Stranded in Haryana Odisha Migrant Worker Ends Life

Kendrapara (Odisha), May 13 (PTI) Unable to return home due to the nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus, a distressed migrant worker from Odishas Kendrapara district has allegedly committed suicide in Haryana, an official said here on Wednesday.

The official confirmed the death of the 40-year-old migrant , who was working in a plywood manufacturing company at Yamuna Nagar in the northern state.

The man was stated to be depressed due to loss of livelihood and his inability to return home and his body was found hanging from a tree near where he stayed, the official said.

We have been informed about the migrant worker having committed suicide in Haryana. The administration has taken up the matter with Haryana counterparts, said Kendrapara district collector Samarth Verma. Rs 10,000 ex-gratia compensation has been paid to the widow of the man, he said.

My husband told me over telephone on Monday that he had no money to pay his room rent. He was quite depressed as he also could not arrange money to reach home, said his widow, who is a native of Bajapur village under Rajkanika block in the district.

