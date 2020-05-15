Stranded Migrant Workers Walk Towards Their Hometowns from Delhi

New Delhi [India], May 15 (ANI): After walking for several kilometres due to lack of public transport, migrant workers on Friday reached Delhi-Gazipur border on way to their homes in various parts of Uttar Pradesh.Rita, who hails from Hardoi in Uttar Pradesh, said as there is no means of transport available so she walked with her children to reach here."My home is in Hardoi. My landlord has kicked me out as I could not pay rent. My children are young and I am left with no other option but to walk home," she said.With few transportation options available, thousands of people in some regions of the country, mostly migrant labourers have resorted to walking towards their hometowns during the lockdown.The country is in a state of lockdown since March 25 to prevent the spread of coronavirus. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)