Stranded Students from J&K, Others, Sent Back from Pune

Pune, May 13 (PTI) Pune district administration on Wednesday sent 80 stranded persons from Jammu & Kashmir including 65 students back.

District Collector Naval Kishore Ram said three buses will take them to Nagpur, from where they will go to J&K by train.

"Before boarding, the passengers were given food packets and water bottles and all the social distancing norms were followed while sending them in the buses," he said. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)