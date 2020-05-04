Stranded Workers Queue Up Outside Clinic to Get Fitness Certificates in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 4 (ANI): More than 100 stranded migrant labourers were standing in the queue outside doctor's clinic since today morning to get the fitness certificate.The migrants were standing outside Andheri East-Western express highway of Mumbai. To get the fitness certificate, they are being charged Rs 100 each.They said that in order to return to their villages, they have to submit some documents to the police station, and for that, the fitness certificate is required."We are charged Rs 100 for the certificate. After getting the certificate, we will leave for the police station," said Habib, a migrant labourer standing in the queue."We have been standing here since 6 am in the morning to collect the certificates. If we get this certificate, we can return home tension free. It is necessary to get the certificate for the safety of all," said Sheikh Miraza, another migrant labourer.Several state governments are making arrangements to bring stranded migrant labourers back to their home states in view of the coronavirus-induced lockdown. (ANI)

