'Strength at Its Highest': Ganguly Fixes Tree Damaged by Cyclone Amphan

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 21 (ANI): As Cyclone Amphan wreaked havoc in West Bengal, former India skipper Sourav Ganguly on Thursday shared pictures of him fixing a tree in his backyard.Ganguly said that it is a testament of his strength that he along with some help managed to pull a tree and then fix it."The mango tree in the house had to be lifted, pulled back and fixed again .. strength at its highest," Ganguly wrote as the caption.West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said that seventy-two people have died in the state due to cyclone Amphan."Till now, 72 people have died due to cyclone Amphan. I announce a compensation of Rs 2.5 lakh each to the families of those who died in the cyclone," she said.It was also revealed that a small private aircraft that was parked in a hangar was damaged due to the cyclone Amphan, said Rajiv Bansal, Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of Air India.The Kolkata airport was flooded due to heavy rain after Cyclone Amphan made landfall in coastal regions of Odisha and West Bengal on May 20.Cyclone Amphan made landfall in coastal regions of Odisha and West Bengal on May 20. Balasore district received heavy rainfall and strong winds due to the cyclone yesterday.Amphan has now moved north-northeastwards with a speed of 27 kilometers per hour during the past six hours, and further weakened into a "cyclonic storm" and lay centred on Thursday over Bangladesh, the India Meteorological Department said in its bulletin.More than 5 lakh people have been evacuated in West Bengal and 1,58,640 people in Odisha in view of Cyclone Amhpan, said SN Pradhan, chief of National Disaster Response Force. (ANI)

