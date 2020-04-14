Strengthening Economy a Challenge for State Govt Due to COVID-19: Uttarakhand CM

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 14 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Tuesday said strengthening the economy during the coronavirus crisis is going to be a challenge for the state government.The CM chaired a meeting with the government officials at his residence to discuss the lockdown situation in the state."We have to think seriously about how to turn this disaster into an opportunity. According to the instructions issued by the Central Government for the lockdown, the action plan will be finalised accordingly in the state," a release quoted the CM as saying.The Chief Minister said that people need to be motivated for maximum cooperation in Chief Minister Relief Fund. With this amount, we will also be able to formulate an action plan for the betterment of the people of the state. (ANI)

