Strict Action Against Those Who Don't Follow Restrictions: Delhi Police Commissioner

New Delhi [India], Mar 23 (ANI): Delhi Police Commissioner SN Srivastava on Monday said that Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed in the national capital and strict action will be taken against those who do not follow the restrictions."In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed in Delhi. We expect that everyone will stay at home other than people related to essential services. Strict action will be taken against those who will not follow the restrictions," Srivastava said.Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal earlier today said that lockdown imposed in the backdrop of coronavirus pandemic will strictly be enforced in the national capital.This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked the state governments to ensure that rules of lockdown are followed properly."I completely agree with you, Sir. Today, several people violated the lockdown. This is not acceptable. Due to this, the health of all citizens is at risk. This would be strictly enforced in Delhi," tweeted Kejriwal.On Sunday, Kejriwal had announced a complete lockdown in Delhi from March 23 till March 31 for the prevention and containment of COVID-19.The government said that all shops, commercial establishments, factories, workshops, offices, godowns, weekly markets shall stop their operations and only essential services and establishments have been exempted from the lockdown. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)