Stringent Action if One Enters Ladakh Without Permission: UT Administration

Leh, Apr 11 (PTI) With the Srinagar-Leh national highway reopened for limited vehicular traffic, the Ladakh administration on Saturday warned of stern legal action against anyone attempting to enter the Union Territory without permission.

“The highway was only opened for limited traffic to replenish essential supplies in the twin districts of Leh and Kargil…It is not open for normal traffic for the time being so we reiterate our appeal to the people, including local residents staying outside, not to try to enter Ladakh,” Commissioner Secretary (Health) Rigzin Samphel told reporters here.

The 434-km highway, which is the only road linking Ladakh with Jammu and Kashmir, was reopened for limited vehicular traffic after remaining closed for over four months owing to heavy snowfall along the Zojila pass.

A convoy of 18 oil tankers carrying petrol, diesel and kerosene oil reached Kargil after starting their journey from Sonamarg in Ganderbal district of central Kashmir.

“Even if you manage to reach Sonamarg, you will not be allowed to enter Ladakh. If somehow, you manage to reach Drass (after crossing Zojila into Ladakh), you will be sent to quarantine for 28 days there besides action as per law will be taken for violation of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), Natonal Disaster Management Act and Epidemic Diseases Act,” Samphel said and urged the people not to enter the region unless the government gives them the clearance.

As per the schedule issued by the Divisional Commissioner of Ladakh for the first week during the transition of vehicles into the UT, a maximum of 10 trucks would be allowed to cross Zojila on April 13, maximum 14 HPCL trucks carrying LPG cylinders on April 15, maximum 15 trucks on April 17, maximum 15 trucks on April 19, maximum 15 trucks on April 21 and maximum 15 trucks on April 23.

Regarding the management of COVID-19 in the region, Samphel said only four patients – two each in Leh and Kargil - out of 15 cases are still under treatment and three of them have also tested negative.

“We received 31 sample reports of suspected patients from Delhi, of which 30 were from Kargil and one from Leh. All the results were negative,” he said while adding that the negative reports include three patients who were earlier tested positive for coronavirus.

The test reports of the three positive patients will be re-examined and in case they turn out negative again, they will be discharged and Kargil will be declared COVID-19 free, the commissioner secretary added.

