Students Preparing for Competitive Exams in Prayagraj to Be Sent Back to Their Homes

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 27 (ANI): Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered for making necessary arrangements to send students preparing for competitive exams in Prayagraj to their homes in 300 UPSRTC buses, said Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Awanish K Awasthi on Monday.Addressing a press conference, Awasthi said that these students will be sent back in two rounds."Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered for making necessary arrangements to send students preparing for competitive exams in Prayagraj to their homes in 300 UPSRTC buses in two rounds," he said."In the first round, students will be sent to their homes in Sonbhadra, Mirzapur, Chandoli, Varanasi, Jaunpur, Pratapgarh, Kaushambi, Fatehpur and Chitrakoot. Students from other districts will be sent in the second round," added Awasthi.He said that Uttar Pradesh was the first state to bring students from Kota to and send them to their homes safely. "Every student is being phoned and his condition is being monitored," he said."If the students of other states want to go back to their homes, then they will be allowed to do so. Their state government will be contacted and the arrangements will be made. Students are requested not to panic. The district administration will make complete arrangements for them," he added.Awasthi informed that more than 12,000 workers of Uttar Pradesh stranded in Haryana have been brought to the State.He said the CM has ordered that training be imparted to teachers regarding COVID-19 in order to make them 'corona warriors' and they will help us in spreading awareness about COVID-19 disease.Awasthi said that the Chief Minister has instructed to increase the capacity of L-1, L-2, L-3 dedicated COVID-19 hospitals. The action is being taken to expand the capacity of L-1, L-2, L-3 dedicated COVID-19 hospitals."The Chief Minister has instructed to deliver PPE kits and N-95 masks in hospitals across the state in a systematic manner as per the instructions of the Central government. The Chief Minister has directed to expand capacity to keep about 10 to 15 lakh people in the quarantine centres," he added.A total of 113 new patients have tested positive for COVID-19 since last evening, taking the total number of positive cases to 1986 in Uttar Pradesh, Directorate of Health Services informed. (ANI)

