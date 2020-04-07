Sunil Gavaskar Pledges to Donate Rs 59 Lakh to Combat COVID-19

New Delhi [India], April 7 (ANI): Former Indian batsman Sunil Gavaskar on Monday pledged to donate Rs 35 lakh to PM CARES Fund and Rs 24 lakh to Maharashtra CM's Relief Fund to aid the battle against COVID-19."He has done the contribution of 59 lakh, he has contributed 24 lakh for Maharashtra Relief Fund and 35 lakh for PM Cares Fund," manager of Gavaskar confirmed the development to ANI.Earlier in the day, batsman Cheteshwar Pujara also announced that he has donated to the PM-Cares Fund.After the establishment of the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-CARES) Fund by Prime Minister Modi, several sportspersons have come forward to contribute and help the country combat COVID-19.India's tally of total positive cases rose to 4,421, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday. Out of 4,421 cases, 3,981 are active cases while 325 cases have been cured or discharged. The total death toll stands at 114.The World Health Organisation had termed coronavirus as a pandemic on March 11. (ANI)

