Support Extended Lockdown, but Relief Measures Needed for Restaurant Sector: NRAI

New Delhi, Apr 14 (PTI) While supporting the extended lockdown announced by the Prime Minister, the restaurant industry said it is looking at support from the government to tide over the massive crisis it is facing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The apex industry body, the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI), said in a statement that it wholeheartedly supports the vision of the Prime Minister to provide food to the underprivileged and daily wage earners during the current crisis.

"The underlying message delivered by the Hon'ble Prime Minister in his address to the Nation earlier today was a clear indicator that human issues have to take precedence over the commercial issues under the current circumstances," NRAI President Anurag Katriar said.

NRAI has already produced and served almost one and a half million meals in two weeks under its #FeedTheNeedy initiative with active crowdfunding efforts, Katriar said.

"However, our industry is genuinely fighting for its mere survival and under the circumstances we are not left with any resources to pay wages to our employees despite our best intents to do so," he added.

Katriar said while the NRAI supports the extended lockdown, "it has further diminished our ability and opportunity to bounce back in the post-COVID era, apart from intensifying the risk of massive job loss in the sector."

The restaurant industry is banking on government support to tide over this crisis as well as announcement of a larger stimulus package for the industry post the lockdown, he added.

