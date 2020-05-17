Supreme Court Issues SOPs for Virtual Courts Proceedings

New Delhi [India], May 17 (ANI): The Supreme Court has issued a fresh set of Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for advocates and party-in-persons for e-filing, mentioning, listing and video conferencing hearing."In order to contain the spread of COVID-19, considering the prevailing situation, and taking into account the suggestions received from various quarters and the guidelines issued by the Government of India and Government of NCT of Delhi from time to time, the Chief Justice of India has been pleased to direct the constitution of the benches to hear matters in the coming weeks since the virtual courts will be functioning from May 18, 2020, to June 19, 2020, through video conferencing/tele-conferencing mode only," the apex court said in a release.The present circular has been issued by the Supreme Court in supersession of the procedures regarding e-filing and mentioning prescribed under the previous circulars dated March 23, March 26 and April 17. (ANI)

