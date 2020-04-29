Sushil Modi Expresses Happiness over MHA's Decision to Allow Movement of Migrants

Patna (Bihar) [India], April 29 (ANI): Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi on Wednesday expressed happiness saying that Centre has accepted the demand and allowed stranded people to return to their homes.Sushil said that over 20 lakh people want to return home. He said that they will be screened properly after reaching the state."Over 20 lakh people of Bihar are in different States and want to return home. We are happy that the Centre has accepted our demand and allowed people to return to their homes. People will be thoroughly screened at the place of departure and arrival," he told ANI.Earlier in the day, giving a huge relief to people stuck in various states, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) allowed movement of such people - including migrant labours, workers, students, tourists and others - and also provided the procedure for the same.The nationwide lockdown was imposed on March 25 to prevent the spread of coronavirus, which was to end on April 14. It is now slated to end on May 3. (ANI)

