Suspended Govt Doctor Booked for Creating 'ruckus' in AP

Visakhapatnam(AP), May 17 (PTI) A case has been registered against a city-based government doctor, who was suspended for his 'controversial' remarks against the Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy regime, for allegedly creating ruckus on the streets here in an inebriated state.

Addressing the media, police commissioner R K Meena on Sunday said Sudhakar, an anaesthetist working in Narsipatnam was currently being assessed at a government hospital for mental care.

He was taken into custody on Saturday, he said.

The doctor was booked under Sections 353 (Assault or criminal force),427 (Mischief causing damage)and 506 (criminal intimidation)of IPC.

A video of Sudhakar, in which he is purportedly seen abusing policemen and passers-by and getting kicked by the personnel has gone viral.

The doctor is being forcibly tied and pushed on the road bare-chested.

A constable, who canned the doctor has been placed under suspension.

The incident has drawn criticism from opposition party leaders.

According to the top police official, Sudhakar tried to remove stoppers meant to regulate the traffic on the road.

When an autorickshaw driver and passers-by objected, he abused them.

"We got information that Sudhakar was creating nuisance on roads. He was in a drunken state and was shifted to a hospital...

He was trying to harm himself by going near speeding trucks on the road. So we had to stop him from inflicting self injuries," Meena said.

In April, Sudhakar hit the headlines for criticising the Andhra Pradesh government before the media, alleging that it had failed to provide sufficient N-95 masks and the PPEs for health care personnel.

Subsequently, he was suspended.

Meena said when policemen tried to pacify the doctor, but he provoked them saying "beat me."

Nevertheless, the police personnel exercised restraint.

