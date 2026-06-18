Swiss School of Beauty Just Won BIG: Their Secret to Success!

Swiss School of Beauty was honoured with the prestigious Excellence in Educational Institutions Award at the HT Media Presents Crafting Bharat Business Conclave & Awards 2026, held on June 12 at ITC Grand Central, Mumbai. The recognition acknowledges the institution’s significant contribution to professional beauty education, skill development, and career-oriented training, helping shape the next generation of beauty and wellness professionals.

The award was received by Mr. Arvind Mishra, CEO, whose leadership and commitment to educational excellence have played a pivotal role in strengthening the institution’s reputation as a trusted destination for aspiring beauty professionals seeking industry-relevant training and career opportunities. Swiss School of beauty has expanded its footprints rapidly in Mauritius and Nepal apart from 15 operational centres in India in just one year of foundation.

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In recent years, the beauty and wellness industry has witnessed remarkable growth, creating increasing demand for professionally trained and highly skilled talent. Swiss School of Beauty has emerged as a leading educational institution by providing comprehensive training programs that combine technical expertise, practical learning, and industry exposure. Through its student-centric approach, the institution has empowered aspiring professionals with the knowledge and confidence required to build successful careers in the beauty sector.

The Excellence in Educational Institutions Award recognizes organizations that have demonstrated exceptional standards in education, skill development, innovation, and student success. Swiss School of Beauty earned this recognition through its consistent efforts to deliver high-quality training, foster professional excellence, and bridge the gap between education and industry requirements.

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A key strength of the institution lies in its emphasis on practical learning and hands-on experience. They also provide Government recognised courses, International masterclass from Sweden and UGC recoginsed Degree/Diploma courses. By creating an environment that mirrors real-world industry settings, students gain valuable exposure to professional techniques, emerging trends, and best practices that enhance their employability and career readiness. This focus on experiential learning has helped the institution build a strong track record of student development and industry recognition.

Beyond technical education, Swiss School of Beauty places significant importance on personality development, professional ethics, customer engagement, and entrepreneurship. By nurturing both technical and soft skills, the institution prepares students not only for employment opportunities but also for leadership and business ownership roles within the beauty and wellness ecosystem.

Industry experts acknowledge that educational institutions play a critical role in shaping the future workforce and supporting industry growth. Organizations that successfully combine academic excellence with practical skill development contribute significantly to creating a stronger and more capable talent pool. Swiss School of Beauty has consistently demonstrated this commitment through its focus on quality education and career-oriented training.

The institution’s growing recognition reflects its dedication to maintaining high standards of education while adapting to evolving industry trends and technological advancements. By continuously enhancing its programs and learning methodologies, Swiss School of Beauty remains focused on delivering value-driven education that meets the changing needs of students and employers alike.

Receiving the Excellence in Educational Institutions Award at the HT Media Presents Crafting Bharat Business Conclave & Awards 2026 marks a significant milestone in the institution’s journey. The honour recognizes its contribution to skill development, professional training, and educational excellence within the beauty and wellness sector.

Speaking on the occasion, Arvind Mishra CEO from Swiss School of Beauty expressed gratitude for the recognition and dedicated the achievement to their students, faculty members, industry partners, Franchise partners and stakeholders who have contributed to the institution’s growth and success. They reaffirmed their commitment to continuing their mission of empowering aspiring professionals through quality education and practical skill development.

As the beauty and wellness industry continues to expand and evolve, Swiss School of Beauty remains committed to nurturing talent, promoting excellence, and creating opportunities for future professionals. The recognition at the HT Media Presents Crafting Bharat Business Conclave & Awards 2026 stands as a testament to the institution’s impact and its contribution to advancing educational standards within the industry.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2026 08:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).